Survey: Declining euphoria but Dr M highly popular among civil servants, all races

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is enjoying popularity as prime minister among an overwhelming majority of civil servants and also across all ethnic groups, a survey has shown.

Independent pollster Merdeka Center said its survey earlier this month, taken near the end of Pakatan Harapan’s first 100 days in power, showed that 71 per cent of 1,160 voters polled felt “satisfied” towards Dr Mahathir’s performance as PM.

“The Prime Minister obtained positive responses from 93 per cent ethnic Indians, 83 per cent ethnic Chinese, 75 per cent non-Muslim Bumiputeras, 64 per cent Muslim Bumiputeras, and 62 per cent Malay voters nationwide.

“It should be noted that he also gained high approval from among civil servants at 81 per cent, and voters under 40 years old at about 73 per cent,” Merdeka Center said in its press release today of its poll conducted from August 7 to August 14.

This Friday will be the 100th day the PH coalition came into power, and also the 100th day of Dr Mahathir’s return as prime minister after a previous 22-year rule from 1981 to 2003.

Merdeka Center also said two-thirds of the voters polled as a whole gave the PH federal government positive ratings, basing this on survey results, with support shown by 58 per cent Malay voters, 62 per cent Bumiputera voters from Sabah and Sarawak, 79 per cent ethnic Chinese voters, and 89 per cent ethnic Indian voters.

“The present numbers show a slight decline from the onset of the formation of the new government, indicating dissipating euphoria and the natural friction as expectations encounter reality.

“Nonetheless, the present positive numbers underpin the general satisfaction expressed by voters on the performance of the new government on a number of issues since taking power in May 2018,” said Merdeka Center, which has been carrying out surveys both before and after the May 9 elections and tracking public approval ratings since late May 2018.

