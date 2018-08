Air Force One prepares to land at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, November 20, 2015. Two pilots were slightly injured after their helicopter on a test flight crashed at the airport today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Two pilots were slightly injured after their helicopter on a test flight crashed at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang today, according to police.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the pilots were aged 59 and 70.

The Robinson R66 helicopter, belonging to a company, crashed on the grassy ground of the helicentre of the airport at 8.05am, he said.

The crash did not disrupt the operation of the airport, he added. — Bernama