Sterling stuck near 2018 lows ahead of inflation data

A food seller holds a new polymer five-pound note at Whitecross Street Market in London, Britain September 13, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 15 — Sterling slipped below US$1.27, its weakest level since June 2017, as the dollar extended its recent rally and investors prepared for British inflation data due today.

After falling to as low as US$1.2693 in Asian trading, sterling recovered to US$1.2710, down 0.1 per cent on the day against a broadly stronger dollar.

Against the euro, the pound rose 0.2 per cent to 89.05 pence per euro.

Year-on-year consumer price inflation, due at 0830 GMT, for the month of July is expected to show a rise of 2.5 per cent, according to a Reuters poll, up from 2.4 per cent in the previous month. — Reuters