100pc paperless billing from TM

A woman walks past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) will fully implement paperless billing (e-Bill) for all its remaining broadband and telephony customers starting September 10, 2018.

To date, close to 50 per cent its broadband and telephony customers are already on e-Bill.

“The introduction is in line with the industry’s move towards a more digital lifestyle and as a step towards a greener and eco-friendly future. With e-Bill, all customers will begin to receive the portable document format (PDF) version of their bill via email and short message service (SMS),” it said in a statement here, today.

Currently, e-Bill is an option that is encouraged for all customers to adopt. With the full implementation of e-Billing, printed bills will no longer be available, said TM.

With e-Bill, customers will be notified of the monthly bill faster where they will receive the PDF copy of the monthly bill via email and SMS alert indicating their account number, the amount due and due date within seven days of their respective bill dates.

Customers will also be able to access the e-Bill via unifi portal at www.unifi.com.my or download the [email protected] app at Google Play Store or Apple iTunes, to retrieve and view their itemised bills. — Bernama