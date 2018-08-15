Here are Malaysian locations featured in 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Cheong Fatt Sze Mansion also goes by the name of the ‘Blue Mansion.’ — Photo courtesy of Hotels.com

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — Malaysians may recognise more than a few familiar-looking places when Crazy Rich Asians hits theatres on Aug 22.

The first Hollywood film to feature an all-Asian cast in 25 years, it was filmed on location in both Singapore and Malaysia.

It stars half British half Iban television presenter Henry Golding as Nick Young and Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh as his mother, Eleanor Young.

The film follows Nick, a professor at New York University, and his girlfriend Rachel Chu (played by Fresh Off The Boat's Constance Wu) as they arrive in his hometown of Singapore for a friend’s wedding.

Rachel then grapples with the newfound discovery that her boyfriend is the scion of one of the wealthiest families in Asia.

Here are some of the Malaysian destinations that are part of the world created in Crazy Rich Asians.

Carcosa Seri Negara

The unmistakable facade of the building can be spotted in the film’s trailer. — Photo courtesy of Traveloka

When it’s not busy acting as the home of matriarch Eleanor Young, Carcosa Seri Negara is now home to the Asian Heritage Museum. It was a 5-star boutique hotel known for its luxurious suites and afternoon tea.

Cheong Fatt Sze Mansion

The mansion features traditional Hakka and Teochew architecture styles. — Photo courtesy of Pinterest

The courtyard in Cheong Fatt Sze Mansion in Penang is the setting for a scene between Eleanor and Rachel in the film.

Chinese merchant Cheong Fatt Sze built his eponymous home to pay tribute to his heritage and ensure the well-being of his future descendants.

The details of the building represent a confluence between Eastern and Western styles of architecture; Scottish cast-iron balusters can be found alongside Cantonese timber lattices, while English Art Nouveau stained glass is featured with Hokkien cut-and-paste porcelain Chien Nien works.

Langkawi Island

Nick and his friend Colin (played by Chris Pang) enjoy a bachelor party on the island. — Photo courtesy of Warner Bros

Nick's friend Colin Khoo’s bachelor party takes place on Langkawi Island, or “Rawa Island” as it is known in the film.

The cast and crew behind Crazy Rich Asians pose for a group picture on Langkawi Island. — Instagram/Henry Golding

Officially termed the “Jewel of Kedah,” the popular tourist destination hosted the cast and crew of Crazy Rich Asians during its production last year.

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

The luxury resort features distinctive Malay-style pavilions and villas. — Photo courtesy of Four Seasons

Araminta Lee (played by Sonoya Mizuno), Colin’s bride-to-be, hosts her bachelorette getaway at the lush Four Seasons Resort in Langkawi.

The Four Seasons is one of the many opulent locations featured in the film. — Photo courtesy of Four Seasons

The hotel prides itself on its picturesque beachfront views and award-winning GeoSpa which promotes natural healing and relaxation among nature.