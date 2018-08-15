Not only curry laksa: 10 other Malaysian favourites in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Eatlist

Curry laksa was placed second in Ultimate Eatlist. — Picture courtesy of Alex Ortega/EyeEm/Getty Images

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — Excited that curry laksa claimed second spot in travel authority Lonely Planet’s guide to eating your way through the globe?

Brace yourselves, foodies.

Joining the spicy coconut broth noodle dish in Lonely Planet’s top 500 gastronomic experiences from around the world are 10 other beloved Malaysian delights including char kway teow, beef rendang and the stinky durian.

The list of the 10 other Malaysian food that made the list:

1. Ikan bakar (No. 60)

2. Assam laksa (No. 123) The popular Penang dish claimed the 123th spot. — Picture courtesy of grass-lifeisgood/Shutterstock

3. Beef rendang (No. 268)

4. Wantan mee (No. 299)

5. Kaya toast (No. 352)

6. Roti canai (No. 404)

7. Char kway teow (No. 432)

8. Durian (No. 445) The infamous king of fruits is at No. 445. — Picture courtesy of Andrew Wood/Getty Images

9. Hokkien mee (No. 464)

10. Bak kut teh (No. 468) Bak kut teh was placed 468th on the list — Picture courtesy of Cheryl Chan/Getty Images

Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Eatlist, the definitive guide that ranks the world’s top 500 food experiences or foodie bucket-list if you like, is a follow-up to Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travelist. The food travel guide goes on sale at major bookstores this week. — Picture courtesy of MPH

The list of 500 best food experiences in the world was put together by writers, bloggers and staffers who were asked to name their most loved and authentic gastronomic memories.

The list was then ranked by a team of food editor and a panel which included Malaysian-born chef, television presenter and MasterChef Australia season two winner Adam Liaw.