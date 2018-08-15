PAC chairman says will take fresh approach in 1MDB probe

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee speaks during a press conference after PAC’s first meeting in Parliament August 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will not be repeating what has already been determined before and instead use a fresh approach when investigating issues, its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said today.

He said this will include anything to do with the scandal-tainted sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which the committee is also tasked to investigate.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is expected to table a motion to reopen 1MDB investigations in the Dewan Rakyat later today.

“PAC is under Parliament and we are only responsible and answerable to them. So anything it approves we have to carry out,” he said.

However, Kiandee said the PAC’s terms of reference and its investigation strategy have not been defined.

“These will be decided at a later date, and based on the meeting with Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad earlier today, many issues have been highlighted, which will take some time to complete,” he said.

Kiandee said the committee’s three-and-half-hour meeting with Madinah was on the Auditor-General’s 2017 Report as well the committee members’ role and responsibilities.

He declined to provide an estimate for how long the 1MDB probe will take.

Kiandee explained that his PAC must liaise with other agencies to ensure they are not at cross purposes or being redundant.

Separately, Kiandee said he learned that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has submitted a recommendation letter to the Speaker on the replacement for Rompin MP Datuk Hasan Arifin, who declined a post in the committee.

“Since Datuk Hasan is from the Opposition so his replacement will also be from there. I understand he will be replaced by Parit Sulong MP Datuk Noraini Ahmad,

“However this will be decided upon by the PAC’s selection committee which will be chaired by the Speaker,” he said.