Five affordable luxuries Klang Valley couples can enjoy for only RM50 (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — “Affordable” and “luxury” are two words you don’t normally find together.

But if you are creative enough, both can come together to give you and your partner a memorable time.

So, with a budget of RM50, we went in search of five of the best affordable luxuries in the Klang Valley:

1. Dessert date

Nothing beats a good old dessert. — Image from Instagram (@yellowbrickroadcafe)

How about a dessert date of cakes, ice cream, pancakes and more ice cream?

The saying “there’s always room for dessert” is true especially when we go out on a date.

There are several dessert places in the Klang Valley which are cosy and fit our “affordable luxuries” bill.

Better yet, all these cafes are Instagram-worthy.

Our top picks are: Wild Sheep Chase in Taman Desa, Rubberduck in Sri Hartamas, Wicked Pancake Parlour along Jalan Batai and the Crusty Nest in Subang Jaya SS15.

2. Candlelight dinner at home

Impress your partner with your creativity skills. — Image from torange.biz

Here is where you put your creativity skills to the test and we assure you nothing will impress your partner more than effort.

First, a list of things you will need for that homemade candlelight dinner: place mats, candles, cutlery, glasses and lights.

There are several food delivery applications available now so you are sure to find something to suit your budget... and palate.

Even if you don’t, buying pasta or meat and unleashing your inner Masterchef at home sounds like a great idea too.

Dine in the garden or if you live in an apartment, set up a table by the pool.

Hey, it’s the thought that counts, right? Here’s a short video which could be of help.

3. A gold class or premiere class movie date at a Golden Screen Cinema near you

Sounds like the perfect affordable luxury one can afford with only RM50.

If you both appreciate your movie time together, then GSC has got you sorted.

In conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day, GSC is offering premiere and gold class tickets for as low as RM11 and RM20 respectively, which means you two get to enjoy a movie in the comfort of twin reclining seats within a RM50 budget.

At such an affordable price, you’ll even have some money left over for popcorn and fizzy drinks.

The premiere and gold class theatres fit the affordable luxuries category simply because of the comfort and better cinematic experience compared with normal GSC halls. In gold class, you even have a special service call button.

Be sure to check the list of GSC outlets within the Klang Valley which have these types of theatres.

Check out their site for more details and greater deals.

4. Art gallery hopping

Get artistic and grab yourself a coffee at Aku Cafe & Gallery. — Image from Instagram (@s.syashh)

If there’s one thing which goes well with the word luxury, it must be art.

Watch Batman or Iron Man and you’ll notice that Bruce Wayne’s house and Tony Stark’s mansion feature fine art pieces on the walls.

Why not take your partner out to a few art galleries?

Selangor and KL are home to many art galleries, some fashionable, others exquisite.

Here are a few you can pay a visit to: Sasana Kijang along Jalan Dato Onn, KL, Aku Cafe & Gallery in Chinatown or Wei-Ling Gallery in Brickfields.

5. Drinks at a skybar in KL city

Drinks for two with one good view. — Image from Instagram (@goseewhy)

Rooftop bars are usually expensive but the Heli Lounge Bar – smack in the centre of the city — is do-able.

RM50 could give you two juices, or a couple of bottled beers. If you’re willing to throw in a tad bit more, you could even get a cocktail for RM30 each.

