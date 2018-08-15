Dr Mahathir says will restore civil servants ‘tortured’ by BN

Mahathir said his administration would like to compensate those victimised by such moves, but could not presently afford to do so. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — The Pakatan Harapan government will reinstate civil servants who were “punished” by the previous administration for dissent against Barisan Nasional, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said his administration would also like to compensate those victimised by such moves, but could not presently afford to do so.

“We would like to defend those who were victimised and ‘tortured’ for not wanting to abide to what was wrong.

“Some had already been defended, but the number is too high and we may have overlooked certain cases. If there are more of them, provide us with the necessary details of the ‘torture’ they faced and the government will act by returning them to their past position or compensating them,” he said.

“But as you all know, the government does not have enough funds to do so, so you would have to wait,” he told a Town Hall of about 3,400 administrative and diplomatic officers at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, here.

