Penang introduces Sayangi Penangku Hunt to create awareness on its LRT project

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 — The Penang state government is organising a car-free hunt as part of a series of public engagement on its proposed Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) project under the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the community event will raise awareness on the LRT project.

“This event is the first in a series of public engagement events to increase public awareness towards the Bayan Lepas LRT stations, namely, the Komtar, Macallum and Sungai Pinang LRT Stations,” he said.

The Sayangi Penangku Hunt, also held in conjunction with Merdeka celebrations, is organised by the Penang state government in collaboration with the Penang Island City Council and co-organised with non-governmental organisations (NGO).

Chow said the hunt will be strictly car-free to promote public transportation and cycling so participants can only walk, take the public transport or cycle to reach the designated checkpoints.

Participants will also need to participate in “plogging” which is to collect trash along the LRT route as they go.

The event is open to teams of four people with a participation fee of RM50 per team or individuals with a participation fee of RM20 per person.

All proceeds from the hunt will be channeled to Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam Malaysia (PEKA Penang branch) and Junior Chamber International Entrepreneur Metropolitan to fund their environmental and youth welfare programmes and activities.

“We are targeting 200 participants for this event,” he said.

The hunt will be held on September 1.

It will flag off at Komtar at 7am and end at Karpal Singh Drive.