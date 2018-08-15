Dior flies high with first Backstage pop-up store at KLIA

Makeup artists hold up new Dior products during the launch of its pop-up store in KLIA, Sepang August 15, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Aug 15 — Buoyed by the uptick in retail sales, Malaysia Airports has joined forces with Parfums Christian Dior (PFD) and Colour & Fragrances to set up the first Dior Backstage pop-up store in a South-east airport at KLIA.

The store, located at KLIA's international departure area, is a new concept offering travellers passing through the airport a unique opportunity to experience Dior make-up.

The pop-up store features a decor of black lacquer which defines the Dior universe.

Designed by creative and image director of Dior make-up Peter Philips, Dior Backstage is the first make-up line inspired by what happens backstage. It is for women who want professional results.

“We are excited that KLIA is the first airport in South-east Asia to open its doors to Dior Backstage pop-up store.

Parfums Christian Dior SVP Oliver Dubos speaks during the pop-up store launch in KLIA, Sepang August 15, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“It is very much in line with our mission of enhancing the total airport experience by continuously introducing unique products and services for travellers,” Malaysia Airports senior general manager for commercial services Nazli Aziz told reporters at the launch today.

He said the continued introduction of prestigious and international brands at KLIA will boost the overall retail revenue per passenger.

“Perfumes and cosmetics have contributed tremendously compared to liquor and tobacco.

“From RM250 million in 2016, the sales revenue jumped more than 50 per cent the following year and we forecast it will touch RM450 million this year,” Nazli said.

PFD South-east Asia area manager Gregoire Walter said the launch marks a significant milestone for Dior travel retail.

“KLIA being a preferred travel and transit hub makes it the ideal place to have this beautiful Dior pop-up store that offers a world class experience with tailor-made services in this region.

“This project would not be possible without active collaboration from all parties,” he said.

At the launch, Dior mak-eup artists were also on hand to dispense tips and lessons in achieving one's desired look.

A Dior stylist and a team of beauty consultants will be at the pop-up store daily to give make-up services and provide expert advice to clients.