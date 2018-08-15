11th Malaysia Plan mid-term review to focus on empowering B40 group, Azmin says

Azmin said key initiatives include skills training, promoting entrepreneurial activities, providing micro-credit financing, and increasing productivity. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), which will be tabled in October, will focus on increasing the income of the bottom 40 per cent of household income group (B40), Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said among the key initiatives would be providing skills training to improve their chances in getting high-paying jobs, promoting entrepreneurial activities, providing micro-credit financing, and increasing productivity.

“The Government is committed to providing fair and equitable allocation to all states, with the channelling of development allocation manifested in the new direction of the 11MP mid-term review, which is being formulated by the government,” he said when responding to a question from Jonathan Yasin (PKR-Ranau) during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Jonathan Yasin wanted to know about measures being taken by the Government to bridge development, infrastructure and poverty gaps between Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

The answer was read by Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Mohamed Azmin said the Pakatan Harapan government was committed to bridging the development gaps between Sabah and the Peninsula.

This is aimed at raising the socio-economic standards of the people, he said, adding that the Government was committed to carrying out development programmes, providing infrastructure and utilities, and increasing investment.

“Indirectly, this will benefit the people, including in terms of job opportunities and entrepreneurship," he said.

Efforts are being intensified to improve road network, public transport facilities and electricity in Sabah.

In the 10MP, about RM20.6 billion was allocated for Sabah for development purposes, representing 8.6 per cent of the total development budget. — Bernama