Public Bank's H1 net profit rises to RM2.84b

Public Bank Bhd founder and chairman Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Public Bank Bhd recorded a higher net profit of RM2.84 billion for the first half of the financial year ended June 30, 2018, up from RM2.62 billion registered in the same period a year ago.

Revenue jumped to RM10.79 billion versus RM10.20 billion previously.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, the group's net profit rose to RM1.42 billion from RM1.35 billion while revenue increased to RM5.44 billion from RM5.17 billion.

With the group continuing to deliver favourable performance, founder and chairman Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow announced that the board of directors has declared a first interim dividend of 32 sen per share, which would result in a total dividend payout of RM1.24 billion.

“The first interim dividend will be paid on Sept 19, 2018 based on the dividend entitlement date of Sept 7, 2018,” he said in a statement to Bursa Malaysia today.

Commenting on the group's performance, Teh said the higher net profit for the first six months of 2018 was largely driven by growth in its loan and deposit business, with further impetus from a 4.9 per cent growth in non-interest income.

“Sustained business strength continued to place the group in a strong competitive position, with its net return on equity standing at 15 per cent,” he said, noting the group's cost-to-income ratio of 33.1 per cent was well below the banking industry’s average of 44.8 per cent.

“The gross impaired loans ratio of 0.5 per cent remained the best in the domestic banking industry as compared to the Malaysian banking industry's gross impaired loans ratio of 1.6 per cent,” he said.

Besides, he said the bank's gross loan to fund and equity ratio stood at a healthy level of 79.4 per cent as at end-June 2018.

Moving forward, Teh said he expected the Malaysian banking sector to stay as a strong support to domestic economic growth.

“Public Bank would continue to ride on the economic growth to strengthen its banking business along with its organic growth strategy,” he added. — Bernama