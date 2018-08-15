Khairy: Zahid must have room to forge vision for Umno

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin says Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should be given adequate freedom to lead Umno. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin agreed with fellow Umno member Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz Abdullah that the party’s new leadership must be allowed to shape the direction of the party.

While demurring from Nazri’s suggestion that Umno distance itself from former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Khairy concurred that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should be given adequate freedom to lead Umno.

“I agree the new president be given the space to set a new direction for the party.

“That is why the former president and the presidential candidates should also give space to the new leader to lead,” he said.

Nazri had said yesterday that Najib should keep some distance from the party’s affairs to provide for a smooth transition to the new leadership.

