Unit trust fund launches random draw with RM400,000 in prizes

PHB Group CEO Datuk Kamalul Arifin Othman speaks during a media conference in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, August 15 — Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB) and Maybank Asset Management today launched a “Save, Invest and Win” random draw for its Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB) investors. The total value of prizes awarded is RM400,000.

Unitholders will be entitled to one entry for every 1,000 units maintained throughout the period of the competition which runs from October 1, 2018 till March 31, 2019.

All entries will be calciulated based on the average minimum monthly balance for six months. The winners will be selected from a random draw.

The first prize comprises 200,000 AHB units while the second and third prizes are 100,000 and 50,000 AHB units, respectively.

There will also be 50 consolation prizes given out.

“The prize draw launched today is consistent with PHB's mission to empower Bumiputera beneficial ownership over the property market in major locations throughout Malaysia,” said Datuk Kamalul Arifin Othman, chief executive officer of PHB at a media briefing after the launch.

Currently, PHB holds 19 properties with four billion units of its fund in circulation.

The return of its fund is around 6 per cent per annum.

AHB, launched in 2010, was the first shariah compliant real estate backed fund in the country.

The primary objective of the fund is to provide more opportunities for Bumiputeras to have beneficial ownership of key commercial properties in AHB.