Cuepacs chief says will submit proposal on new remuneration system for civil servants by year end

MIRI, Aug 15 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) will submit a proposal on a new remuneration system for civil servants to the government end of the year, said its president, Datuk Azih Muda.

He said the proposal would provide a clear path for career development for civil servants, including salary based on academic qualification and on improving the welfare of retirees.

"The SSM (Malaysian Remuneration System) has been introduced 16 years ago when (current Prime Minister) Tun Dr Mahathir was the fourth Prime Minister. A new remuneration system needs to be introduced to provide for a clear path for career development,” he told reporters after a briefing on retirement organised by Cuepacs and the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) here today.

Azih said the SSM that was introduced in 2002 needed to be improved in line with current development, such as the academic qualification for civil servants in PT3 which required only Standard Six qualification.

In another development, Cuepacs urged the federal government to reconsider the proposal by the previous government to close down the nine Teacher Training Institute (IPG) campuses in the country as the function of the institution was still relevant.

Azih said he would bring up the matter to Dr Mahathir to find a solution to it.

The IPG still has an important role in the country’s education system, especially to provide training for primary and secondary school teachers, he added. — Bernama