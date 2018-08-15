Third national car project won’t supersede public transport, trade minister says

A Mass Rapid Transit train is pictured in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Putrajaya remains committed to provide efficient public transportation even as it mulls rolling out a third national car, International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said today.

“Encouraging public transportation use does not contradict the possibility of another national car project,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was answering Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, who asked if pursuing another national car project contradicted the government’s aim of encouraging more to use public transportation so as to reduce traffic congestions.

Rozman also asked about the status of the project, which Leiking said is still in the preliminary stages.

“We have not moved past that yet, thus if any decision is made it will be announced by the year’s end,” he said.

This prompted Kuala Terengganu MP Ahmad Amzad Mohamed Hashim to ask if the project could be brought to the east coast of the peninsula if it is realised.

“I actually want to bring it to Sabah and Sarawak, but I will discuss with the relevant ministries on how to proceed if the project is approved,” Leiking said.