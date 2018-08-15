Adidas Crazy Basketball silhouette gets the Boost treatment

Adidas Originals presents the Crazy BYW LVL X, a classic archive silhouette with modern Boost technology. — Handout via AFP

BERLIN, Aug 15 — Adidas Originals has released the Crazy BYW LVL X this month as part of its Boost You Wear concept, adding its signature Boost technology to the classic basketball silhouette.

A new take on the brand’s popular 1990s “Feet You Wear” campaign, BYW, or “BoostYou Wear,” combines Adidas’ Boost technology with stylish design to create a collection of performance footwear that reacts to the natural movement of the foot.

For the new release of the popular Crazy basketball silhouette, Adidas has given the archive style a modern update with the addition of Boost technology to the shoe’s distinctive sole for improved comfort and ease of movement.

The Primeknit upper has been reinforced with suede overlay panels across the sides and heels, while the asymmetric lacing system adds to the shoe’s futuristic aesthetic. A simple white colourway shows off the range of fabrics and textures as well as the finishing design touches, including a 3D print of Adidas’ classic Trefoil logo and bright red contrast details on the forefoot and tongue. — AFP-Relaxnews