Pos Malaysia offers RM1,300 for postmen, couriers, drivers: Here’s what Malaysians say

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — Pos Malaysia’s recent advertisement offering a monthly wage of RM1,300 for the positions of postmen, couriers and, van and lorry drivers became a hotly debated topic on local social media.

“With the amount of hard work and stress they have to go through, you really think RM1,300 is enough in 2018? That is why many quit the job. (Patut la ramai lari) Ridiculous!!!”, one user tweeted on Monday.

Some claimed the salary was lower than that of a cleaner who works five days a week and a delivery person for McDonald’s.

“Even a McDonald’s delivery guy can earn RM2k a month,” @KhabirM tweeted.

However, there were those who believed the salary offered by Pos Malaysia was reasonable, using the low pay that fresh graduates earn as a gauge.

One said, “Meagre salary is a national problem that I agree.”

The present minimum monthly wage is between RM800 and RM920 in Sabah and Sarawak, and RM1,000 in Peninsula Malaysia.

Increasing the country’s minimum wage to RM1,500 per month nationwide within a period of five years was one of the 10 promises made by the Pakatan Harapan government while campaigning for the 14th General Election.

Last week, Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran made a statement that the targeted minimum wage rate will be achieved in stages, and the increase rate for the initial stage will be finalised by the Cabinet meeting this Friday.

Among the disapproval voiced by the public, one called for the Human Resource Minister’s attention to the matter while Pos Malaysia remained indifferent.