Outgoing Bukit Aman security director insists transfer is career progression

PORT KLANG, Aug 15 — Commissioner Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said his transfer from the Federal Internal Security and Public Order Department to the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) will allow him improve his career.

Zulkifli added that he will be officially step down as director of the department and become the director-general of AADK on Monday.

“I’m excited and in fact this role, which I’m assigned to head, is a big step for me as I see this as an important role to combat drugs,” he told reporters after visiting the marine police headquarters here.

Malay Mail reported news of Zulkifli’s transfer last night, confirming speculation that he will be moved out from the police department.

He told reporters that he only received his letter of transfer to the AADK this morning.

Zulkifli refused to elaborate on the reason for his transfer, however, saying he will hold a press conference when he assumes his new position next Monday.

A source told Malay Mail yesterday that the directive to transfer Zulkifli came straight from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to an internal letter sighted by Malay Mail, Zulkifli will be allowed to retain his civil service pay grade, his rank of commissioner as well as his current pay. The AADK is under the Home Ministry that also oversees the Royal Malaysia Police.

The internal letter was written by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun yesterday.