Prosecution drops sedition cases against PSM’s Arul, lawyer Eric Paulsen

Lawyer Eric Paulsen (second from left) and PSM's S. Arutchelvan (second from right) were today acquitted of sedition charges. — Picture by Ida Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The prosecution today withdrew its two separate sedition cases against Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) politician S. Arutchelvan and human rights lawyer Eric Paulsen.

Deputy public prosecutor Norinna Bahadun informed the Sessions Court today that the prosecution wants to discontinue its case against the PSM central committee member better known as Arul.

“We confirm we are withdrawing. We do not wish to continue the prosecution towards the accused,” she told the court.

Arul was charged on November 23, 2015 with sedition over his February 10 statement calling the Federal Court’s decision to uphold Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s conviction in the latter’s second sodomy case a “political judgement”.

The charge, under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act, provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of three years, or both, for first-time offenders.

Arul had also previously claimed trial to an alternative charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for allegedly posting a statement on Facebook with the intention to injure the feelings of others.

The CMA offence is punishable with a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum one-year jail term or both.

Sessions Court judge Edwin Paramjothy Michael Muniady then acquitted and discharged Arul of both charges.

Norinna also confirmed that the prosecution was withdrawing its charge against Paulsen, following which the judge also released him.

Paulsen was charged on February 5, 2015 under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act over a tweet accusing the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) of promoting extremism.

Lawyer New Sin Yew represented Arul, while lawyer Latheefa Koya represented Paulsen.

