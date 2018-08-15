Guan Eng seeks to reopen parliamentary probe on 1MDB

Lim's motion calls for a detailed investigation on the embezzlement of monies and the scandal with regards to 1MDB, in order to restore the dignity of the Dewan Rakyat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is expected to table a motion in Dewan Rakyat to reopen parliamentary investigations into scandal-tainted sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

However, the motion could possibly be tabled only tomorrow as the second reading of the Anti-Fake News (Repeal) Bill 2018 is ahead of it in the Dewan Raykat’s order list, which could result in extended debate.

The 1MDB probe is listed as the fifth item in the order paper today.

Lim’s motion seeks for the House to agree to the Auditor-General and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) take over and conduct investigations on 1MDB.

The motion calls for a detailed investigation on the embezzlement of monies and the scandal with regards to 1MDB, in order to restore the dignity of the Dewan Rakyat.

“And that all related information should be made public,” read the motion in today’s order paper.

The previous PAC under the Barisan Nasional administration had cleared Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was then prime minister and finance minister, of any wrongdoing.

The bipartisan committee was made up of mostly then BN lawmakers and led by former deputy home minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.