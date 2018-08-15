First look at ‘The Romanoffs’— fresh series from ‘Mad Men’ creator

Christina Hendricks who starred in ‘Mad Men’ (pictured), will also appear in ‘The Romanoffs’. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for highly-anticipated drama The Romanoffs — Matthew Weiner’s follow-up to AMC’s hugely popular Mad Men.

The US$50 million (RM200 million) series -- shot on three continents -- is written, directed and exec produced by the nine-time Emmy winner and revolves around the stories of eight separate characters who believe themselves to be descendants of the fated Russian royal family.

Each story is set in a fresh location with a new cast, with the first instalment featuring Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin; and the second starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle. Also involved are: Isabelle Huppert, Diane Lane, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Andrew Rannells, Paul Reiser and Kathryn Hahn, among others.

Following her brilliant turn in Mad Men as feisty office manager Joan Holloway, American actress Christina Hendricks has also re-teamed again with Weiner and rounds out the cast of The Romanoffs.

The Romanoffs will debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 12 with two episodes, with the following episodes to drop every Friday afterwards (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews