Ruby Rose quits Twitter after abuse over Batwoman role

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Ruby Rose has quit Twitter after facing heavy criticism for her casting as Batwoman.

Rose posted on Saturday that she was deleting her account to focus on her next two projects.

But the decision was likely prompted by the backlash that started to gain momentum on social media after US TV network CW announced that Rose had been chosen to play the lesbian superhero.

DC Comics reintroduced the character of Kate Kane, who fights crime as Batwoman, in 2006. Kate was presented as a wealthy socialite who had a past relationship with Renee Montoya, an ex-police detective in Gotham City. A later story revealed that Kate is Jewish.

The complaints about the casting of Rose included assertions that she is not a lesbian, is not Jewish and does not have the acting skills to play the role.

Rose said she was baffled by the first statement, posting on Twitter before she deleted her account that she “came out at 12” and spent the last five years being told she was “too gay” for certain roles: “How do y’all flip like that? I didn’t change.”

Rose’s casting as Batwoman is set to make her the first openly gay lead in a live-action superhero series.

Early last week, The Orange is the New Black actress took to social media to rave about the project.

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honoured,” the Australian starlet wrote on Instagram.

“I’m also an emotional wreck... because this is a childhood dream.

“This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different.”

Batwoman will debut on the small screen in December in a crossover with the universe of The Arrow, which is home to characters like “Supergirl,” “Flash” and, of course, “Arrow.” This first appearance will be followed by a series entirely dedicated to the superheroine, to be developed by Greg Berlanti, the brains behind the “Arrowverse”. The show will air on small screens in 2019.