Mother of nine charged with negligence

IPOH, Aug 15 — A 46-year-old babysitter was charged at the Sessions Court here with negligence that led to physical injuries of her three-month-old ward.

Ros Azlina Mohd Ismail, who claimed trial, was accused of injuring Muhammad Zaheen Affan Mohamad Zulkarnain at 28, Persiaran Iskandar Perdana 9, Seksyen 2 in Seri Iskandar on Aug 8 at about 11.30am.

She was charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 that carries a fine of maximum RM50,000 or jail up to 20 years or both upon conviction

Judge Datuk Julie Lack fixed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and set Sept 18 for mention and to allow the accused appoint a lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman prosecuted.

It was reported that the infant suffered a broken right arm after it had been twisted.

The victim's father was contacted by the accused who informed him that his son was crying non-stop.