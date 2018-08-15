Musa Aman must take oath as assemblyman by Sept 11, Sabah Speaker says

Musa is believed to have left Malaysia on May 17 for medical treatment in the United Kingdom. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 — Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has to take his oath of office as the state assemblyman for Sungai Sibuga by Sept 11 or the seat will fall vacant, said Sabah Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali.

He said the State Constitution stipulated that elected representatives must take their oath of office within three months from the date of the first sitting of the legislative assembly.

The current assembly first convened on June 11 following the 14th general election in May.

“Tan Sri Musa does not have to wait until Sept 11 to take his oath. He can do so at any time before that date,” Syed Abas said.

Musa, who is also Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman, was sworn in as the Sabah chief minister on May 10 after Sabah BN secured a simple majority in the general election but after that several BN assemblymen left the coalition and expressed support for Parti Warisan Sabah led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Warisan then had the majority in the House and Mohd Shafie was duly sworn in as the chief minister.

Musa is believed to have left Malaysia on May 17 for medical treatment in the United Kingdom. — Bernama