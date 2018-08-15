Twice acquitted, ‘balloon girl’ free at last as prosecution drops case

Bilqis — popularly known as the 'balloon girl' — had already been acquitted twice over the same charge, but the prosecution had appealed against both decisions. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Dance producer Bilqis Hijjas is finally free from the criminal charge of “insulting behaviour” over the release of yellow balloons at a 2015 event where then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was present, after the prosecution dropped its appeal against her second acquittal today.

“Given that the DPP decided not to resume the appeal, I hereby strike out the appeal,” High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said.

The prosecution informed the court earlier of its intention to withdraw the case as it no longer sought to pursue the appeal.

Bilqis — popularly known as the “balloon girl” — had already been acquitted twice over the same charge, but the prosecution had appealed against both decisions.

Had the case not been dropped today, the High Court would have been expected to proceed with hearing the appeal against her acquittal.

On July 10, Bilqis wrote to the Attorney General asking the prosecution to discontinue this appeal against her acquittal.

On September 23, 2015, Bilqis was charged with “insulting behaviour” with the purpose of provoking anger that may cause a breach of peace under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which is punishable by a maximum RM100 fine.

The charge did not specify who was allegedly insulted.

She was alleged to have released several yellow balloons printed with the words “Free media,” “Democracy” and “Justice” on August 31, 2015 at around 3.15pm at the Pavilion mall in Kuala Lumpur during the Kuala Lumpur International Arts Festival’s opening ceremony.

