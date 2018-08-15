Right to freedom must be in accordance to Federal Constitution, deputy minister says

Eddin Syazlee said the meaning of freedom should also be defined and practised in the true context according to the law and not outside the norm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 15 — The exercise of individual’s right to freedom, be it freedom of religion or speech, must be done in accordance to the provisions in the Federal Constitution, says Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said the meaning of freedom should also be defined and practised in the true context according to the law and not outside the norm.

“If the freedom contravenes the law, that is not freedom...not even in the context of independence,” he said at the Mesra Simfoni Kasih Pertiwi programme at the Johor Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Auditorium here tonight.

Also present was Johor Broadcasting director Abdull Hadi Mohd Yusoff.

Eddin Syazlee also expressed hope that the Johor Broadcasting Department could continue going to the ground to disseminate true information to the people and to fight the spread of fake news.

”I also hope that the department, as well as Johor RTM, could become the eyes and ears of the government and also help in spreading the government’s mission and vision from time to time,” he added. — Bernama