No decision yet on anti-LGBT doctor, health minister says

KOTA BHARU, Aug 15 — The Health Ministry has yet to discuss whether action will be taken against a medical officer who penned an open letter on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) issues.

Its minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said Dr Nur Ilyani Mohamed Nawawi, who reported for duty as usual at the Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital II (HRPZII) here, had stated that her letter regarding LGBT issue was her personal opinion.

“I will take this into consideration and I can’t do anything about it yet because there is no discussion held on the matter,” he told reporters after launching the Integrative Medicine Seminar at the School of Medical Sciences, Health Campus, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Kubang Kerian here, today.

Recently, an open letter written by Dr Nur Ilyani, addressed to social activist Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir on LGBT issues posted on her Facebook account has since gone viral.

Following her open letter, she was alleged to have been referred to the Public Complaints Bureau by a group that called for punitive action against the doctor by her employer, the Health Ministry.

