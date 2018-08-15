Kansas Governor Colyer concedes Republican nomination to Kobach

Republican primary candidate for Governor Kris Kobach, speaks to supporters just after midnight in a tight race with Jeff Colyer that is too close to call on August 7, 2018 in Topeka, Kansas. — AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 15 — Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer conceded the Republican nomination for the state’s governor race to Trump backer Kris Kobach in public comments made yesterday, one week after the primary.

Colyer had been appointed governor after Sam Brownback vacated the post to join Donald Trump’s administration.

Both he and Kobach received about 41 per cent of the vote in the primary, but a winner had not been determined due to the narrow margin in the race.

Kobach will face Laura Kelly, who won the Democratic nomination one week ago. — Reuters