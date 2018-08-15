‘Westworld' star Tessa Thomson joins cast for Disney's ‘Lady and the Tramp' reboot

Disney's Lady and the Tramp. — Picture courtesy of Disney

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Disney has tapped Tessa Thomson — star of the futuristic HBO series Westworld — as its “Lady” in the upcoming remake of the animated children's classic Lady and the Tramp.

Thomson will voice the character of the upscale Cocker Spaniel opposite Justin Theroux's “Tramp” in the new film, which is expected to debut on Disney's upcoming digital streaming service, which launches in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The cast will be rounded out by Ashley Jensen as the Scottish Terrier Jackie, with Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong as English bulldog Bull and Kiersey Clemons to play Lady's human owner, Darling.

Actress Tessa Thompson — AFP pic

The original 1955 animated classic tells the story of how the upper-class Lady meets the Tramp — a male stray mongrel — and follows the two dogs as they embark on a romantic adventure, including that iconic “spaghetti kiss,” and eventually fall in love. — AFP-Relaxnews