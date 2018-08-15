KL-Singapore HSR discussions to continue in coming weeks

Earlier in Kuala Lumpur, Azmin had reportedly described the meeting as 'good and productive'. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — Discussions between Malaysia and Singapore on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project will continue in the coming weeks after officially kicking off on Aug 11.

Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali met in Singapore last Saturday to discuss the project, Channel NewsAsia reported late yesterday.

“The ministers discussed the HSR project and agreed to continue discussions in the coming weeks,” Singapore’s Ministry of Transport was quoted as saying.

Earlier in Kuala Lumpur, Azmin had reportedly described the meeting as “official”, “good and productive”.

The minister had explained Malaysia’s position on the project. — Bernama