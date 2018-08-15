Labour Dept: Malaysia recorded 3.4pc unemployment rate in Q1

Mohd Jeffrey said the current economic and political stability had contributed to the low unemployment rate in Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KANGAR, Aug 15 — Malaysia has recorded 3.4 per cent of unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2018 and this put the country as a full employment nation, said Labour Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) director-general Datuk Mohd Jeffrey Joakim.

He said this was based on the International Labour Organisation (ILO) definition that any country recorded unemployment below 4.0 per cent as a full employment nation.

“The unemployment rate in Malaysia is in the range of 3.3 to 3.4 per cent which is good and manageable,” he told reporters when met at the Perlis Secondary School Open Debate Competition and the launch of Perlis Labour Department celebration at the Perlis Industrial Training Institute (ILP) here today.

Mohd Jeffrey said the current economic and political stability had contributed to the low unemployment rate in Malaysia.

Commenting on retrenchment exercises carried out by several companies in the country, he said it was due to the companies’ move to relocate their operations to other areas and was not caused by economic slowdown.

“Such layoffs occurred in other countries too,” he said. — Bernama