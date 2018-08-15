Cops probing bully case in Kuantan school

The suspect, along with his two classmates, was believed to have committed the act on Aug 7, which caused the victim to suffer from bruises on his left cheek. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUANTAN, Aug 15 — Police are tracking down a student of a secondary school in Cherating here for his alleged involvement in a bullying case of a Form Two student following a video which went viral on social media since yesterday.

The suspect, along with his two classmates, was believed to have committed the act on Aug 7, which caused the victim to suffer from bruises on his left cheek.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusuf Ali said police had questioned the other two suspects as soon as the victim lodged a report on Aug 10.

“Initial investigation revealed that the victim had been harassed since last April. He was not only bullied but also had his pocket money seized by one of the suspects,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohamad Noor said the suspect did not show up at school after finding out that his two other friends were questioned by the police,” he said when contacted here today.

In the one hour and 38 second-video, the victim was seen being punched, kicked and beaten with a chair and broomstick in a classroom. — Bernama