Kyrgios forgets footwear before first-round win at Cincinnati

Nick Kyrgios (pic) reacts against Dennis Kudla in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati August 14, 2018. ― Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

CINCINNATI, Aug 15 ― Nick Kyrgios has a knack for being the centre of attention and the Australian was at it again yesterday as he arrived on court for his first-round match at the Cincinnati Masters yesterday without his tennis shoes.

The world number 18 took his courtside chair and kicked off his high-top basketball shoes only to realise after rummaging through his bag that his tennis shoes were in the locker room.

“Wait, what?” Kyrgios could be heard saying on camera as he went through the various compartments of his tennis bag before swearing when he clocked on to what had happened.

After walking around the side of the court in his dark grey socks to find someone who could retrieve his shoes, the embarrassed Australian then told his bemused American opponent Denis Kudla: “I left my tennis shoes in the locker room, sorry man.”

With his white tennis shoes finally on his feet, Kyrgios went out and dropped the first set before rallying back for a 6-7(2) 7-5 7-6(9) victory.

The talented-yet-temperamental Australian burst onto the scene in 2014 when he beat Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon but has earned a reputation as the sport's “bad boy” given his combustible temperament.

Next up for Kyrgios in the US Open tune-up will be Croatian Borna Coric, a 6-2 6-3 winner over Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev. ― Reuters