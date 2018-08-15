Get the summer look: Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro on Instagram. — AFP pic

CABO SAN LUCAS, Aug 15 — The fashion world is officially on vacation, but luckily, the stars have been sharing their holiday looks with us mere mortals via social media, offering a helpful lesson in effortless summer style in the process.

Today, we’re taking a masterclass in boho chic from Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro, who is currently relaxing in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Lais’s pretty, bohemian look centers on an off-the-shoulder top — a vacation essential.

The ruffled detail and soft yellow shade mean that this version ticks multiple trend boxes; to recreate this style, opt for a something in a similar hue, such as this citrus-colored one from Michael Kors, which features a ruched neckline and voluminous sleeves for a playful aesthetic.

For something even more free-spirited, check out this mustard-hued version from Aqua, which comes in a breezy gauze fabric.

An embellished choker necklace is a great way to elevate your summer look without going over the top, and Lais has picked a delicate gold chain with pearl drops for a beachy vibe.

For a similar effect, check out this ‘Sphere necklace’ from Arme de L’Amour, which can be easily layered with other pieces.

A hair scarf is the perfect way to finish this look — take a page out of Lais’s book and go for something blue and floral-inspired, like this printed silk scarf from Gucci.

Tousled hair and pared-down makeup is all that’s required to complete the holiday look. — AFP