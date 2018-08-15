Croatia’s Mandzukic retires from international football

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring the second goal against England July 12, 2018. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 15 ― Croatian World Cup hero and star striker Mario Mandzukic has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 32, the country's national football federation said yesterday.

“I think the time has come for me now. I gave my best for Croatia and I have contributed to the greatest success in Croatian football,” Mandzukic said in a letter circulated by the federation.

The Juventus player said that losing 4-2 to France in the World Cup final to take the runner-up spot had given him “new energy but also made this incredible decision easier”.

Mandzukic scored 33 goals for Croatia in 89 games and ranked second only to the country's Davor Suker. ― AFP