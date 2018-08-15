Chef Anne-Sophie Pic to open restaurant in Singapore

Anne-Sophie Pic in the La Dame de Pic restaurant in London. — Picture courtesy of JF Mallet

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — The only French woman chef with three Michelin stars is embarking on her first-ever Asian venture with the opening of a new La Dame de Pic' restaurant at the Raffles Hotel, Singapore. Alain Ducasse is also opening a second venue in the luxury hotel.

Confirming a rumour circulating in the Asian press, David Sinapian, Pic's husband and president of the Pic Group, announced on Facebook that he was looking forward to opening a new venture with chef Anne-Sophie Pic.

This will be the third La Dame de Pic restaurant, joining two others in Paris (opened in 2012) and London (opened in early 2017), each of which have been awarded one Michelin star.

The success of the La Dame de Pic restaurants is based on the concept of ultra-refined Valence-style cooking presented in a relaxed atmosphere. Visitors to the new venue will be able to sample such signature dishes as chef Pic's famous “berlingo,” a pasta dish with creamy Banon goat's cheese and ginger-and-bergamot-infused cress sauce, and her legendary white millefeuilles.

Along with a wine list, La Dame de Pic will also offer different sakés to accompany various dishes.

The new restaurant will be located in the Raffles Hotel, a 130-year old institution which has recently been renovated for the first time in almost 30 years. The welcome extended to Pic is a nod to the hotel's history.

Following its opening in 1887, Raffles was much celebrated for its authentic French restaurant — overseen by a French chef. The hotel is also a special place for Pic herself, as she stayed there on her honeymoon.

The French chef is more than familiar with the constraints of working in exclusive hotels. She has a two-star restaurant in the Hotel Beau Rivage in Lausanne, Switzerland, and her London venture is housed in the Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square.

The renovated Raffles Singapore will also welcome another famous French chef, Alain Ducasse, who will open a Mediterranean sharing and grill concept in the hotel's Bar & Billiard Room.

Ducasse promises a culinary journey along the Mediterranean coast, with French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese influences, and a lively atmosphere. — AFP-Relaxnews