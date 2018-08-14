MARA pledges full cooperation after officer charged with embezzlement

Yesterday, a MARA officer from a district office in Selangor was arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — MARA has offered its full cooperation to the courts after one of its officers was charged with siphoning funds from its business financing programme today.

The Bumiputera empowerment agency confirmed in a statement this evening that an officer had been charged today, without disclosing the name.

“MARA will give full cooperation to the court proceedings to ensure MARA’s integrity is maintained.

“MARA will not compromise on any abuse of power and misappropriation involving public interest,” it said.

Malay news portal Astro Awani had yesterday reported the arrest of a 50-year-old woman MARA officer from a district office in Selangor suspected of receiving bribes in the form of flight tickets and hotel accommodation for a holiday to Europe between March and April 2014.

According to the news report, the woman had facilitated an application for a MARA Business Improvement Financing Scheme, which is believed to contain false details, to the Selangor MARA director.

MARA said it detected the incident in April 2014 and had carried out an internal investigation.

“The results of the investigation have been extended to the MACC for appropriate action under the existing provisions of the law,” it said.