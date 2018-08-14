Nazri claims ignorance over 1MDB revelations, says Umno culture not to question leader

The Padang Renggas MP claimed to have been ‘in the dark’ over the financial scandals linked to 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd, as well as the rumours surrounding Rosmah’s jewellery.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz said today he was shocked to learn the lavish lifestyle led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the latter’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor could have come from funds stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Padang Renggas MP claimed to have been “in the dark” over the financial scandals linked to 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd, as well as the rumours surrounding Rosmah’s jewellery, attributing his lack of inquisitiveness to the feudal culture in Umno.

“Even during Tun Mahathir’s time, he made all sorts of allegations against Anwar, but he was our leader so we never investigated,” he told reporters in Parliament.

Nazri was referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, both of whom were formerly from Umno before founding their own parties, PPBM and PKR respectively.

“I never knew about Rosmah’s jewellery, nor the SRC. When I was in government, even as a minister, I was in the dark about the money or Jho Low,” he said.

Low, whose real name is Low Taek Jho, is wanted in Malaysia and Singapore for suspected theft of funds from 1MDB.

Nazri then said he now supports Dr Mahathir and ongoing investigations into the massive financial scandal that had earned Malaysia the ignominy of being dubbed the world’s biggest “kleptocracy”.

“We support the current prime minister and the current investigations. If there is a prima facie case, then charge,” he said.

More than 10,000 pieces of jewellery, over 500 handbags and other luxury items have been seized from six properties in the Klang Valley linked to Najib.

The seized items have a reported market value of between RM900 million and RM1.1 billion.