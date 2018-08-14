Fernando Alonso to retire from Formula One at end of season

Fernando has become increasingly disenchanted with Formula One as the once all-powerful McLaren team have fallen way off the pace. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 14 — Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is to retire from Formula One at the end of the season, his team McLaren confirmed today.

The 37-year-old Spaniard -- who has 32 Grand Prix wins to his credit in 17 seasons — has become increasingly disenchanted with Formula One as the once all-powerful McLaren team have fallen way off the pace.

“There is a time for everyone to make a change and Fernando has decided the end of this season to be his,” read a statement from McLaren.

“We respect his decision, even if we believe he is in the finest form of his career. — AFP