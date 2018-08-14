Malay Mail

Fernando Alonso to retire from Formula One at end of season

Published 46 minutes ago on 14 August 2018

Fernando has become increasingly disenchanted with Formula One as the once all-powerful McLaren team have fallen way off the pace. — Reuters pic
LONDON, Aug 14 — Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is to retire from Formula One at the end of the season, his team McLaren confirmed today. 

The 37-year-old Spaniard -- who has 32 Grand Prix wins to his credit in 17 seasons — has become increasingly disenchanted with Formula One as the once all-powerful McLaren team have fallen way off the pace.

“There is a time for everyone to make a change and Fernando has decided the end of this season to be his,” read a statement from McLaren.

“We respect his decision, even if we believe he is in the finest form of his career. — AFP

