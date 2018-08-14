Labourer nabbed for possessing homemade gun in Perak

The man was being remanded until tomorrow to facilitate investigations under Sections 8 and 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

TELUK INTAN, Aug 14 — Police detained a labourer at a house in Kampung Sungai Suli Dalam, Sungai Tungku here last Thursday for allegedly possessing a homemade shotgun.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the man, in his 40s, was picked up while resting in a nearby shed at about 1 pm.

“The suspect had tried to escape with the gun in his right hand prior to his arrest. Further inspection in the shed led to the discovery of various gun-making tools including a welding machine, iron cutting machine and a hacksaw,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Marzukhi said the suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, had nine criminal records including seven for drug-related offences.

The man was being remanded until tomorrow to facilitate investigations under Sections 8 and 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960, he added. — Bernama