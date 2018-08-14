US stocks bounce as Turkish currency rises

Wall Street stocks gained early today. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 14 — Wall Street stocks gained early today as a bounce in the embattled Turkish currency tempered worries about emerging economies.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 per cent at 25,248.29.

The broad-based S&P 500 and tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index both gained 0.3 per cent, with the S&P at 2,831.47 and the Nasdaq at 7,845.85.

The Turkish lira partially recovered after two days of sharp declines amid a diplomatic spat between the US and Turkey, which sparked worries about emerging economies in general.

Shares of Home Depot dipped 0.7 per cent as it raised its full-year forecast following better-than-expected earnings. Net earnings jumped 31.2 per cent to US$3.5 billion (RM14.3 billion).

Tesla Motors was little changed after announcing that its board had appointed a special committee to formally consider Chief Executive Elon Musk’s proposal to take the company private. — AFP