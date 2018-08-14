Russia star Cheryshev joins Valencia on loan

Cheryshev will again link up with Valencia coach Marcelino, after playing under him at Villarreal in 2014-15. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Aug 14 — Russia winger Denis Cheryshev, one of the standout performers at the World Cup this summer, has returned to Valencia for a second stint on loan from Villarreal.

The 27-year-old, who scored four goals as Russia reached the quarter-finals on home soil, will rejoin Valencia on a season-long loan having spent six months at Mestalla in 2016.

Cheryshev moved to Spain as a child and came up through the Real Madrid academy before joining Villarreal on a five-year deal in 2016 after a series of loan spells.

He will again link up with Valencia coach Marcelino, after playing under him at Villarreal in 2014-15.

Cheryshev provides another attacking option to a club that has brought in Michy Batshuayi, who is on loan from Chelsea, and former Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro in the close season. — AFP