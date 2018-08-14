Top cop in charge of security moves to anti-drug agency, source says on PM’s order

Zulkifli will assume the position of AADK director while maintaining his grade A, commissioner rank together with his pay. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Federal Internal Security and Public Order Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah has been transferred out of Bukit Aman to the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) with immediate effect.

A source told Malay Mail that the directive came straight from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to an internal letter sighted by Malay Mail, Zulkifli will now assume the position of AADK director while maintaining his grade A, commissioner rank together with his pay. The AADK is under the Home Ministry.

The internal letter was written by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun this evening.

Zulkifli is to report to ADDK tomorrow morning.

The letter also states that Zulkifli’s position will be reviewed should his performance in the AADK be deemed unsatisfactory.

Zulkifli’s transfer has been speculated to take place for the past few weeks.

According to sources, the senior policeman had been told about the transfer two weeks prior to the official letter from chief secretary Ali today.