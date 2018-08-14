Don’t drive LGBT community away from Islam, Fuziah urges

Fuziah said the best way to tackle the LGBT issue was to avoid alienating the group. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — “What is haram is haram” but the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) group has to be approached with compassion and respect, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said the best way to tackle the issue was not to alienate the group as it would only drive them further away from Islam.

“In our religion, what is haram is haram and that there is no compromise about that.

“If we alienate the group, which has been done before, how are they supposed to live in dignity because we did not accept them at workplace and shun them away from public places, and sometimes look upon them as if they are dirt.”

“So, the way we approach them can be different to ensure that it will not drive them further away from Islam.

“I like to make it very clear that we are here to safeguard the den, but at the same time upholding the jurisdiction.”

Fuziah said this during a question-and-answer session at the International Malaysia Law Conference (IMLC) 2018, themed ‘Raising The Bar By Preserving and Furthering the Rule of Law’, here today.

The four-day conference aims to empower lawyers to meet the modern challenges of internalisation of legal services and to prepare lawyers to seize opportunities as they arise.

Among present were Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim. — Bernama