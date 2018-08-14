SPAD’s RM4.5m allocation to go to Transport Ministry, says deputy minister

Kamaruddin said that the dissolution and takeover of SPAD functions by the Transport Ministry would contribute to savings for the government. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Following the dissolution of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), the allocation of the enforcement agency totalling RM4.5 million will be transferred to the Ministry of Transport.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar said the allocation had been divided into two sections in the ministry for more efficient administration and governance.

“The allocation was broken down into RM2 million for a new system related to drivers called Driver Information System and RM2.5 million for the procurement of vehicles,” he said when winding the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2018 for his ministry at Dewan Rakyat today.

He added that the dissolution and takeover of SPAD functions by Transport Ministry would contribute to saving government allocation.

He said this was because SPAD functions could be carried out by government agencies and officers without the need to be incorporated.

In this regard, the loans of National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) would be simplified to assist entrepreneurs who needed additional capital for their business.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development Minister Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said bureaucratic obstacles in the processing of loans would be reduced.

“Tekun has sufficient fund to assist small entrepreneurs nationwide. Even though the Auditor-General’s Report showed arrears in borrowing, they are considered as bad debts.

“Efforts to collect such debts were being earnestly carried out and Tekun had succeeded in recovering more than RM100 million,” he said when winding-up the Supply Bill 2018 for his ministry.

The Dewan will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama