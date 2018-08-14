Langat 2 will supply 350 million litres water per day to Selangor in 2019, Dewan Rakyat told

Dr Jayakumar said currently, the Langat 2 LRA project was 70 per cent completed and is scheduled to be ready by the end of 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) is expected to supply 350 million litres of water per day (MLD) for the people of Selangor next year, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar told the Dewan Rakyat today.

The channelling of water would increase water reserves in the state to a higher level, he said.

"We have discussed to first get 350 MLD next year for domestic use in Selangor for us to solve the problem of reserves," he said when winding up the Supply Bill (Re-allocation of Expenditure Allocation) 2018 for his ministry.

The current water reserves in Selangor are at three per cent and with the distribution (350 MLD), the state reserves are expected to be raised to seven per cent.

Dr Jayakumar said currently the Langat 2 LRA project that cost RM8 billion was 70 per cent completed and is scheduled to be ready by the end of 2023.

Earlier, he was reported to have said the project was expected to provide 1,130 MLD, enough for the consumption of the Klang Valley population. — Bernama