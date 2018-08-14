Minister: Nepal has approved worker MoU in principle

Kulasegaran also said that the government had decided to suspend the operations of Bestinet Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The government is in discussions with Nepal’s government with a view to ironing out issues pertaining to the recruitment of workers from that country.

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran disclosed that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve such matters was expected to be inked soon.

“The MoU has been approved by Nepal in principle,” he said, adding that he would bring it up to the Cabinet for approval.

He told reporters this after attending a special committee meeting on foreign workers’ management chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Parliament building here today.

Kulasegaran also said that the government had decided to suspend the operations of Bestinet Sdn Bhd, the company linked to claims that over RM185 million was milked from Nepalis seeking work in Malaysia.

The company has denied the allegation.

The minister noted that Nepal was interested in sending its workers to Malaysia but, due to reported exploitation in between, they had to suspend it. — Bernama