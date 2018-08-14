Group lauds ‘milestone’ citizenship move

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir announced that the government will fulfil its election promise to grant citizenship to permanent residents over the age of 60 who have applied. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 14 — Rights organisation Development of Human Resources for Rural Areas (DHRRA) Malaysia welcomed the government’s move to address the rising number of cases involving statelessness in the country, calling it a “milestone” of an achievement.

The group, in a statement, said the decision to grant citizenship to red MyKad holders above the age of 60 was a reward for all the organisations and individuals who have been raising the issue all this while.

“The government’s ability to recognise and extend this to other races and include citizenship applications for applicants under 60 and with at least one Malaysian parent is highly commendable,” the group said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the government will fulfil its election promise to grant citizenship to permanent residents over the age of 60 who have applied.

He also said that while the 100-day pledge was limited to the Indian community, the decision was made to apply it across the board and added that citizenship applications will also be relaxed for applicants under 60 and with at least one Malaysian parent.

The conditions mentioned were that the child had to be born in Malaysia and must pass a mandatory Bahasa Malaysia test.

DHRRA Malaysia’s social protection manager Maalini Ramalo said the move was a positive start, but the group is waiting to hear more details related to the easing of conditions for other situations involving those under 60 years of age.

The group said that while they wait for detailed directives, it would continue to facilitate the applications of all types of stateless cases and identify ground challenges in the application processes.

“We want the government to allow MyKas holders to apply for permanent residency (MYPR) or citizenship (MYKad) and allow Malaysian parents to pass on citizenship to their legally adopted children.

“We also want the same amendments to be uniform throughout Malaysia,” she said.